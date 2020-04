NAJOPASNIJA NOVINARKA U MODNOM SVETU objavila tužne vesti: Moj sin je lekar, jako je bolestan! Oboleo od koronavirusa! (FOTO)

View this post on Instagram

“Tom [Ford] and I are not doctors, but there is so much help that is needed, especially as small businesses and workers around this country suffer devastating economic consequences,” Anna Wintour says, adding: “The fashion industry has been hit hard. I have been speaking to so many American designers and others in the community who fear that they won’t make their payroll or have had their orders returned, stores closed, who fear that their businesses and their livelihoods may not survive what we’re going through. The fund we’ve created is intended to help them and the talented people they work with.” Tap the link in our bio to learn more about the #CVFFACommonThread fund and to donate if you can.