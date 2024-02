SLAVNI PEVAČ SE OBRATIO JAVNO BRITNI SPIRS: Nakon što mu je ona uputila IZVINJENJE, bivši joj nikad brutalnije ODBRUSIO! (VIDEO)

"I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f---ing nobody," Justin Timberlake said during his set at Irving Plaza in New York City Wednesday night right before performing "Cry Me a River." You may recall a few days ago, Britney Spears posted (then deleted) an apology to Justin for some of the things she wrote in her book, 'The Woman In Me.' "I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book," Britney wrote. "If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry… I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish’ 🌹 It is soo good." #justintimberlake #britneyspears