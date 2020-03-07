AKTUELNO

Svet

Proglašeno vanredno stanje zbog virusa COVID-19 u državi Njujork

Izvor: Tanjug, Foto: Tanjug AP/Andrew Medichini ||

Guverner američke savezne države Njujork Endrju Kuomo proglasio je danas vanredno stanje zbog rastućeg broja obolelih od koronavirusa.

Kuomo je rekao da će uvođenje vanrednog stanja pomoći vlastima Njujorka da se efikasnije bore protiv širenja virusa bržim uvođenjem novih propisa, prenosi "Njujork tajms".

Kako dodaje taj list, Kuomova objava uvođenja vanrednog stanja usledila je nakon što se broj obolelih u državi Njujork popeo na 76, dok je u samom gradu Njujorku potvrđeno 11 slučajeva.

Najpogođeniji deo države Njujork je Okrug Večester na severu, gde je do sada registrovano 57 obolelih od COVID-19.

#Njujork

#koronavirus

#vanredno stanje

POVEZANE VESTI

Svet

Vašington: Proglašeno vanredno stanje zbog boginja

Svet

Na japanskom ostrvu Hokaido proglašeno vanredno stanje

Svet

Epidemija malih boginja u državi Njujork

Svet

GORI KALIFORNIJA: Proglašeno vanredno stanje zbog požara (FOTO)

Politika

Proglašeno vanredno stanje u Tripoliju

Svet

Florida proglasila vanredno stanje zbog požara
'