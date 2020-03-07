Proglašeno vanredno stanje zbog virusa COVID-19 u državi Njujork

Guverner američke savezne države Njujork Endrju Kuomo proglasio je danas vanredno stanje zbog rastućeg broja obolelih od koronavirusa.
Kuomo je rekao da će uvođenje vanrednog stanja pomoći vlastima Njujorka da se efikasnije bore protiv širenja virusa bržim uvođenjem novih propisa, prenosi "Njujork tajms".
BREAKING UPDATE | Cuomo declared a state of emergency after revealing the number of infected people in New York has climbed to 76, including 23 new ones in New Rochelle.— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) 07. март 2020.
There were also new cases in the Rockaways and in Saratoga County.https://t.co/aOfyXsRcmg
Kako dodaje taj list, Kuomova objava uvođenja vanrednog stanja usledila je nakon što se broj obolelih u državi Njujork popeo na 76, dok je u samom gradu Njujorku potvrđeno 11 slučajeva.
"I'm battling the mixed messages from the federal government," says Gov. Cuomo after declaring a state of emergency in New York. Cuomo says mixed messages from President Trump and VP Pence on COVID-19 "adds to the fear and frustration of people."https://t.co/Wh2H7CZCgh— MSNBC (@MSNBC) 07. март 2020.
Najpogođeniji deo države Njujork je Okrug Večester na severu, gde je do sada registrovano 57 obolelih od COVID-19.