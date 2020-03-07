Proglašeno vanredno stanje zbog virusa COVID-19 u državi Njujork

Kuomo je rekao da će uvođenje vanrednog stanja pomoći vlastima Njujorka da se efikasnije bore protiv širenja virusa bržim uvođenjem novih propisa, prenosi "Njujork tajms".

BREAKING UPDATE | Cuomo declared a state of emergency after revealing the number of infected people in New York has climbed to 76, including 23 new ones in New Rochelle.



There were also new cases in the Rockaways and in Saratoga County.https://t.co/aOfyXsRcmg