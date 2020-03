NAJSTARIJI ČOVEK NA SVETU PROSLAVIO ROĐENDAN U SAMOIZOLACIJI! Prošle godine pravio je veliku žurku, a sada je SVE DRUGAČIJE!

View this post on Instagram

111-year-old Bob Weighton is thought to have become the World’s oldest man! Bob, from Hampshire, England was born in 1908 and is expected to be named the new record-holder following the death of a 112-year-old in Japan. He is due to celebrate his 112th birthday next month. Click the link in our bio to find out more about Bob. 👆#Hampshire #England #worldsoldestman #guinessworldrecord #BBCNews