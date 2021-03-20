AKTUELNO

KRVOPROLIĆE U DALASU: Devojka (21) ubijena u noćnom klubu, sedmoro ranjeno (FOTO+VIDEO)

Izvor: Tanjug, Foto: Printscreen YouTube/KING 5y ||

Nakon verbalnog sukoba se i zapucalo.

Jedna 21-ogodišnja devojka je ubijena, a sedam osoba je ranjeno danas u pucnjavi u noćnom klubu u Dalasu, saopštila je policija.

Policija je primila poziv o pucnjavi u noćnom klubu "Prajm" u 1.30 sati po lokalnom vremenu, prenosi lokalni ogranak En-Bi-Sija.

Policija je saopštila da je na licu mesta zatekla šest osoba sa prostrelnim ranama, a da su se još dve žrtve pojavile kasnije u obližnjim bolnicama.

Policija je utvrdila da je došlo do sukoba između dve grupe ljudi u klubu, a da je jedna osoba izvukla oružje i zapucala.

Policija nije pružila detaljan opis napadača, koji je pobegao sa lica mesta i još nije uhapšen.

Motiv pucnjave još nije utvrđen i istraga je u toku.

