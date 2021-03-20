KRVOPROLIĆE U DALASU: Devojka (21) ubijena u noćnom klubu, sedmoro ranjeno (FOTO+VIDEO)

Nakon verbalnog sukoba se i zapucalo.
Jedna 21-ogodišnja devojka je ubijena, a sedam osoba je ranjeno danas u pucnjavi u noćnom klubu u Dalasu, saopštila je policija.
Policija je primila poziv o pucnjavi u noćnom klubu "Prajm" u 1.30 sati po lokalnom vremenu, prenosi lokalni ogranak En-Bi-Sija.
I’m at Pryme Bar in northwest Dallas, the nightclub where 6 people were shot overnight, 1 fatally.— Kelli Smith (@KelliSmithNews) 20. март 2021.
It’s a mess inside, with blood-stained clothes, alcohol and glass scattered around the club. It was a pretty crowded night when the shooting happened, one employee told me. pic.twitter.com/sdHKjJQHVu
Policija je saopštila da je na licu mesta zatekla šest osoba sa prostrelnim ranama, a da su se još dve žrtve pojavile kasnije u obližnjim bolnicama.
Policija je utvrdila da je došlo do sukoba između dve grupe ljudi u klubu, a da je jedna osoba izvukla oružje i zapucala.
The shooting seemed to last only a minute, the employee said. A man came in from the back door and came to blows with another man, then started shooting rapidly near the entrance (pictured).— Kelli Smith (@KelliSmithNews) 20. март 2021.
Everyone started running for the back entrance, he said. Police got there within 10 mins pic.twitter.com/pGoqcO2nGh
Policija nije pružila detaljan opis napadača, koji je pobegao sa lica mesta i još nije uhapšen.
Motiv pucnjave još nije utvrđen i istraga je u toku.
Spoke with another employee cleaning up outside the bar. He said he’s been there all night and morning.— Kelli Smith (@KelliSmithNews) 20. март 2021.
He said it was pandemonium after the shooting. There were hundreds of people at the club and nearby businesses who bolted outside and started running in all directions. pic.twitter.com/LHhet5tRGz