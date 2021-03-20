KRVOPROLIĆE U DALASU: Devojka (21) ubijena u noćnom klubu, sedmoro ranjeno (FOTO+VIDEO)

Nakon verbalnog sukoba se i zapucalo.

Jedna 21-ogodišnja devojka je ubijena, a sedam osoba je ranjeno danas u pucnjavi u noćnom klubu u Dalasu, saopštila je policija.

Policija je primila poziv o pucnjavi u noćnom klubu "Prajm" u 1.30 sati po lokalnom vremenu, prenosi lokalni ogranak En-Bi-Sija.

I’m at Pryme Bar in northwest Dallas, the nightclub where 6 people were shot overnight, 1 fatally.



It’s a mess inside, with blood-stained clothes, alcohol and glass scattered around the club. It was a pretty crowded night when the shooting happened, one employee told me. pic.twitter.com/sdHKjJQHVu — Kelli Smith (@KelliSmithNews) 20. март 2021.

Policija je saopštila da je na licu mesta zatekla šest osoba sa prostrelnim ranama, a da su se još dve žrtve pojavile kasnije u obližnjim bolnicama.

Policija je utvrdila da je došlo do sukoba između dve grupe ljudi u klubu, a da je jedna osoba izvukla oružje i zapucala.

The shooting seemed to last only a minute, the employee said. A man came in from the back door and came to blows with another man, then started shooting rapidly near the entrance (pictured).



Everyone started running for the back entrance, he said. Police got there within 10 mins pic.twitter.com/pGoqcO2nGh — Kelli Smith (@KelliSmithNews) 20. март 2021.

Policija nije pružila detaljan opis napadača, koji je pobegao sa lica mesta i još nije uhapšen.

Motiv pucnjave još nije utvrđen i istraga je u toku.