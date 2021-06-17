AKTUELNO

NAPAD U IZMIRU, UBIJENA ŽENA: Naoružani napadač upao u prokurdsku stranku HDP i pokušao da je zapali! (VIDEO)

Izvor: Tanjug, Foto: Printscreen YouTube/CNN Turk ||

Naoružani napadač ubio je jednu osobu danas tokom napada na kancelariju prokurdske stranke Narodne demokratske partije (HDP) u zapadnom delu Turske, saopštile su vlasti.

HDP je naveo da je naoružani muškarac ušao u zgradu u provinciji Izmir, pucao i pokušao da zapali kancelariju, preneo je AP.

Iz kancelarije pokrajinskog guvernera saopšteno je da je jedna osoba ubijena. Kancelarija je navela da je priveden osumnjičeni, bivši zdravstveni radnik.

HDP je potvrdio da je žrtva pucnjave bio zaposleni u stranci.

Stranka u saopštenju optužuje tursku vladu i ministra unutrašnjih poslova da izazivaju ovakve napade.

