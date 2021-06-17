NAPAD U IZMIRU, UBIJENA ŽENA: Naoružani napadač upao u prokurdsku stranku HDP i pokušao da je zapali! (VIDEO)

Naoružani napadač ubio je jednu osobu danas tokom napada na kancelariju prokurdske stranke Narodne demokratske partije (HDP) u zapadnom delu Turske, saopštile su vlasti.

HDP je naveo da je naoružani muškarac ušao u zgradu u provinciji Izmir, pucao i pokušao da zapali kancelariju, preneo je AP.

The assailant who stormed the İzmir HDP Provincial Building killed a party member he took hostage.

The armed assailant who stormed the Peoples' Democratic Party building, set the building on fire and shot one party member whom he took hostage dead.#hdphalktir pic.twitter.com/WDwlwzoJNk — Özgür Gündem (@OzgurrGundem) 17. јун 2021.

Iz kancelarije pokrajinskog guvernera saopšteno je da je jedna osoba ubijena. Kancelarija je navela da je priveden osumnjičeni, bivši zdravstveni radnik.

Our friend, Deniz Poyraz, was murdered in the attack on our İzmir district building. The instigator and abettor of this brutal attack is the AKP-MHP government and the Ministry of Interior which constantly targets our party and our members. #HDPhalktır pic.twitter.com/LewsXGu0rB — HDP English (@HDPenglish) 17. јун 2021.

HDP je potvrdio da je žrtva pucnjave bio zaposleni u stranci.

Stranka u saopštenju optužuje tursku vladu i ministra unutrašnjih poslova da izazivaju ovakve napade.

Kurdish Deniz Poyraz was killed today in Turkey after a racist attack on the headquarters of the pro-Kurdish HDP in Izmir, Turkey.

Three gunmen raided the building found Deniz there alone in the kitchen they shot her and then set the building on fire.#DenizPoyraz #hdphalktir pic.twitter.com/T15DpzDEIQ — Cano Rizgar (@Zer_Kurd) 17. јун 2021.

