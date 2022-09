MOŽDA JE JUČE BIO BLEF, DANAS JE REALNOST: Zelenski veruje da bi Putin mogao da upotrebi nuklearno oružje?

"Vidite, možda je juče bio blef“, rekao je Zelenski. "Sada bi to mogla biti realnost".

⚡️ CBS: Zelensky believes Putin isn’t bluffing about nuclear threats.



President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s threats to use nuclear weapons “could be a reality.” He added that Putin “wants to scare the whole world” with nuclear blackmail.