UŽAS U SOČIJU: Srušio se balkon, poginule dve osobe (VIDEO)

Dve osobe su poginule, a jedna je povređena kada se urušio balkon stambene zgrade u Sočiju, saopštilo je tužilaštvo Krasnodarske pokrajine.
The balcony of the fourth floor collapsed in the center of #Sochi #Russia Two residents died.— Lientjie 👑 (@news_globally) 06. новембар 2022.
Part of the building fell on Donskaya Street. Broken concrete slabs and dust on the ground under the five-story building. There is no threat of collapse of the house, no damage either. pic.twitter.com/y9pNkhqspM
Kako je tužilaštvo navelo za TASS, prema preliminarnim informacijama, urušio se balkon na četvrtom spratu petospratne zgrade, na kojem su se nalazile tri osobe.
The apartment building in Sochi, where the balcony collapsed, was not in bad condition, city administration.— 🇷🇺Jacob🇷🇺Charite🇷🇺 (@jaccocharite) 06. новембар 2022.
Authorities also said the victim was in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/WAA2s5ZSvq
Tužilaštvo u Sočiju istražuje uzrok nesreće.
