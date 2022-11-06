AKTUELNO

UŽAS U SOČIJU: Srušio se balkon, poginule dve osobe (VIDEO)

Izvor: Tanjug, Foto: Pixabay.com ||

Dve osobe su poginule, a jedna je povređena kada se urušio balkon stambene zgrade u Sočiju, saopštilo je tužilaštvo Krasnodarske pokrajine.

Kako je tužilaštvo navelo za TASS, prema preliminarnim informacijama, urušio se balkon na četvrtom spratu petospratne zgrade, na kojem su se nalazile tri osobe.

Tužilaštvo u Sočiju istražuje uzrok nesreće.

