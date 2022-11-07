AKTUELNO

POŽAR U DUBAIJU: Gori neboder u blizini Burdž Kalife

Izvor: Tanjug, Foto: Tanjug AP/Jon Gambrell ||

Požar u neboderu u neposrednoj blizini najviše zgrade na svetu, Burdž Kalife, izbio je rano jutros u Dubaiju, prenosi AP.

Nije poznato da li je bilo povređenih u požaru u stambenoj zgradi, koji je ugašen do trenutka kada je novinar AP-a stigao na lice mesta.

