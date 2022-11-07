POŽAR U DUBAIJU: Gori neboder u blizini Burdž Kalife

Požar u neboderu u neposrednoj blizini najviše zgrade na svetu, Burdž Kalife, izbio je rano jutros u Dubaiju, prenosi AP.
Nije poznato da li je bilo povređenih u požaru u stambenoj zgradi, koji je ugašen do trenutka kada je novinar AP-a stigao na lice mesta.
Another Video-— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) 07. новембар 2022.
A Massive #fire broke out early Monday morning at a 35-story high-rise building of the #Emaar company in the center of #Dubai in the Downtown area near the #BurjKhalifa, the world’s tallest building.
There is no information about the victims yet. #UAE pic.twitter.com/2HECAGsIyw
