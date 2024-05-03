AKTUELNO

Svet

VELIKI POŽAR U BERLINU! Gori vojna fabrika, toksičan crni dim širi se gradom (VIDEO)

Izvor: Kurir.rs, Foto: Tanjug AP/Christoph Soeder ||

U fabrici vojne industrije kompanije „Diehl“ u Berlinu bukti veliki požar, gradom se širi oblak crnog toksičnog dima.

"Četiri sprata zgrade su potpuno izgorela. Deo zgrade se već urušio. Gasimo samo spolja. Vatra se više ne može kontrolisati iznutra", rekao je Adrijan Vencel, portparol vatrogasne službe Berlina za "Bild".

Foto: Tanjug AP/Christoph Soeder

Vatrogasna služba apeluje na stanovnike koji žive u blizini "toksičnih isparenja izazvanih požarom".

Kompanija „Diehl“, između ostalog, proizvodi i sisteme PVO „IRIS-T“.

Autor:

#Berlin

#Požar

#Vatra

POVEZANE VESTI

Hronika

DIM KULJA NA SVE STRANE! Zastrašujući požar u Novom Sadu (FOTO)

Hronika

Požar u fabrici u Apatinu: Gust, crn dim prekrio grad

Hronika

GUST CRNI DIM SE ŠIRI NEBOM - Požar u livnici u Baljevcu (FOTO)

Beograd

VELIKI POŽAR KOD MALOG POŽAREVCA: Plamen se širi ka auto-putu! (VIDEO)

Hronika

Dramatične scene u Apatinu! Veliki požar u fabrici za proizvodnju boja i lakova, dim se vidi iz Sombora (FOTO+VIDEO)

Hronika

Veliki požar kod Novog Sada! Gori veliki deo naselja Bangladeš