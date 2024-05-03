VELIKI POŽAR U BERLINU! Gori vojna fabrika, toksičan crni dim širi se gradom (VIDEO)

U fabrici vojne industrije kompanije „Diehl“ u Berlinu bukti veliki požar, gradom se širi oblak crnog toksičnog dima.

"Četiri sprata zgrade su potpuno izgorela. Deo zgrade se već urušio. Gasimo samo spolja. Vatra se više ne može kontrolisati iznutra", rekao je Adrijan Vencel, portparol vatrogasne službe Berlina za "Bild".

Vatrogasna služba apeluje na stanovnike koji žive u blizini "toksičnih isparenja izazvanih požarom".

Kompanija „Diehl“, između ostalog, proizvodi i sisteme PVO „IRIS-T“.

🇩🇪 In Berlin, there is a fire at the defense-industrial company Diehl.



Toxic smoke from the fire at the plant has covered part of Berlin.



Residents are asked to close doors and windows and turn off air conditioners.



Diehl, among other things, produces the Iris-T air defense… pic.twitter.com/pTPiWjlj5G