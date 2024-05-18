AKTUELNO

Svet

Zapalio se autobus pun hodočasnika: Ima poginulih

Izvor: Tanjug, Foto: Pixabay.com ||

Devet osoba je poginulo, a nekoliko je povređeno kada se turistički autobus zapalio na severu Indije.

Do nesreće je došlo u noći između petka i subote u saveznoj indijskoj državi Harijana, prenosi portal Indija tudej.


U autobusu je bilo oko 60 ljudi, većinom verskih hodočasnika.

Na snimcima objavljenim na društvenim mrežama vidi se autobus u plamenu na nadvožnjaku ili mostu.


Uzrok nesreće za sada nije poznat.

#Autobus

#Požar

