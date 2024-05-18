Zapalio se autobus pun hodočasnika: Ima poginulih

Devet osoba je poginulo, a nekoliko je povređeno kada se turistički autobus zapalio na severu Indije.

Do nesreće je došlo u noći između petka i subote u saveznoj indijskoj državi Harijana, prenosi portal Indija tudej.

Watch: Eight people were killed and around two dozen injured when a tourist bus caught fire in Nuh, Haryana. pic.twitter.com/pwfmO7J4En — Political Critic (@PCSurveysIndia) 18. мај 2024.



U autobusu je bilo oko 60 ljudi, većinom verskih hodočasnika.

#Haryana: Eight people were killed and over 20 injured after the bus they were travelling in caught fire on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Nuh. The bus was returning from #Vrindavan. pic.twitter.com/ELGZYokcsU — cliQ India (@cliQIndiaMedia) 18. мај 2024.

Na snimcima objavljenim na društvenim mrežama vidi se autobus u plamenu na nadvožnjaku ili mostu.

Uzrok nesreće za sada nije poznat.

