RENOVIRALI KUĆU, PA PRONAŠLI MISTERIOZNI TUNEL! Vodio je u TAJNU ODAJU, a kada su videli ŠTA SE TAMO NALAZI, zanemeli su (VIDEO)

Update! Part2!! Since everyone knows our house, we thought we would share what we do know! This is not a septic and not a basement. This room is still getting water from Lake Huron/the river, that it is connected to.( thus why its impossible to pump the water out) We tore out the jaccuzi because it was broke and way too much to fix since it was from the 70s. Nothing drains into this room from our house. We do know that our house was a pumping station back in the day. We haven’t tore down the wooden wall, but that is next! The last part of the video is of the pipe in the lake that is connecting to the room under our house which is supplying it fresh water. We definetly will keep updating and hope to find out more and seal it off, if possible! For those who dont know how big the Great Lakes are… they are huge, surrounding all of MI, and are fresh water. The room water temp is about 52degrees which is a couple degrees warmer than Lake Huron. @TrevorHayley G #update #mystery #hiddenroom #jacuzzi #part2 #creepy