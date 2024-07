'AKO OVE REČI, ONDA SAM UMRLA' Sara se obratila iz BOLNIČKE POSTELJE poslednji put - danas su mi rekli...

Our dear Sarah died peacefully in her sleep last night. She was thankfully very calm and comfortable in her final restful days. As throughout her life, she spent her final night surrounded by love. She was cuddled up with her girls, Siena and Sophie, just hours before she died. From end to end Sarah’s life was a work of art - a masterpiece - and her beauty, warmth, and kindness will live on in our memories, especially in our hearts, and also through her paintings, songs, and writing. She brought joy, a sparkle, and a love of life, to every day and lived life with endless passion and hope. Thank you for the love and support you all have provided. I know she felt it all, and loved you all very deeply. #littleearthqaukesmemoir