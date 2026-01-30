AKTUELNO

UDARNA VEST IZ AMERIKE! NIKOLA JOKIĆ SE VRAĆA NA TEREN: Sjajne vesti iz NBA! Evo kada Srbin izlazi na parket

Posle mesec dana odsustva zbog povrede, Nikola Jokić se vraća na parket.

Kako prenose američki mediji, Jokić će na teren već večeras na utakmici protiv Los Anđeles Klipersa.

Duel Denvera i Klipersa igra se u tri ujutru po srpskom vremenu.

