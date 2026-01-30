UDARNA VEST IZ AMERIKE! NIKOLA JOKIĆ SE VRAĆA NA TEREN: Sjajne vesti iz NBA! Evo kada Srbin izlazi na parket

Posle mesec dana odsustva zbog povrede, Nikola Jokić se vraća na parket.

Kako prenose američki mediji, Jokić će na teren već večeras na utakmici protiv Los Anđeles Klipersa.

Denver's Nikola Jokic – out since Dec. 29 with a knee injury – plans to return tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers at home, sources tell ESPN. Jokic now is in position to also play in Sunday's showdown vs. Oklahoma City in Denver and be eligible for the season awards. pic.twitter.com/2Y6bncli50