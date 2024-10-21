JEZIVI SNIMCI POŽARA U LONDONU: Gori zgrada od 15 spratova - Više od 70 vatrogasaca na terenu! (FOTO+VIDEO)

Ogroman požar izbio je u istočnom delu Londona u zgradi koja ima 15 spratova.
Na licu mesta se nalazi 70 pripadnika vatrogasnih službi.
Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters respond to a fire at a residential block on Queens Road West in Plaistow, London pic.twitter.com/StLfskwTaI— UB1UB2 West London (Southall) (@UB1UB2) 21. октобар 2024.
Za sada nema izveštaja o povređenima ili nastradalima.
Breaking: Major Flat Fire in Plaistow: Ten Fire Engines and 70 Firefighters at the Scene https://t.co/duWE5XvcPo pic.twitter.com/9JMgQzo4w4— UK News in Pictures(@UKNIP247) (@uknip247) 21. октобар 2024.
Fotografije možete videti ovde:
Crews in #Plaistow are responding to a fire involving a 10th floor flat, in a residential block of 15 floors.— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) 21. октобар 2024.
The Brigade's Control Officers have so far taken over 30 calls reporting the fire.
More information about this incident https://t.co/RzxHsy1SYa pic.twitter.com/Tjhw9KQ5nI
Autor: Iva Besarabić