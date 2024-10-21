AKTUELNO

Svet

JEZIVI SNIMCI POŽARA U LONDONU: Gori zgrada od 15 spratova - Više od 70 vatrogasaca na terenu! (FOTO+VIDEO)

Izvor: Pink.rs/Kurir, Foto: Tanjug/Jovana Kalušević ||

Ogroman požar izbio je u istočnom delu Londona u zgradi koja ima 15 spratova.

Na licu mesta se nalazi 70 pripadnika vatrogasnih službi.

Za sada nema izveštaja o povređenima ili nastradalima.

Fotografije možete videti ovde:

Autor: Iva Besarabić

#London

#Požar

#Vatra

#Vatrogasci

#zgrada

POVEZANE VESTI

Svet

Gori zgrada u Londonu: Požar gasi 70 vatrogasaca sa 10 vozila

Beograd

POŽAR KOD SURČINA: Gori objekat od 2.000 metara kvadratnih, sa vatrenom stihijom bori se 18 vatrogasaca (VIDEO)

Hronika

VATRA KULJA NA SVE STRANE Požar u Bulevaru despota Stefana: Gori napuštena zgrada, na terenu nekoliko vatrogasnih vozila (VIDEO)

Svet

Izbio požar u Londonu (FOTO+VIDEO)

Hronika

ZGRADU NA KEJU ZAHVATILA VATRA! Bukti požar u Čačku, na terenu veliki broj vatrogasaca

Hronika

POŽAR U RESTORANU NA VRAČARU: Na terenu 15 vatrogasaca