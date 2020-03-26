Ovo joj je veoma teško palo!
Poznata srpska blogerka Zorana Jovanovoić Zorannah podelila je tužnu vest sa svojim pratiocima na društvenoj mreži Instagram. Naime, njoj je jutros uginuo kućni ljubimac, pas rase pomeranac - Lola, kojeg je smatrala članom porodice i najboljim prijateljem. Inače, Zorana je nakon smrti majke Vesne ostala sama u stanu sa Lolom, a više puta je isticala da ona ima posebno mesto u njenom životu.
- Ovog jutra izgubila sam svog najboljeg prijatelja. Srce mi je slomljeno u potpunosti. Plakale smo i smejale se zajedno, a ona mi je pomogla da prođem kroz sve dobre i loše stvari koje su mi se dešavale za ovih 11 godina. Poslednjih nekoliko nedelja provele smo same kod kuće, mazeći se sve vreme. Uvek kažem da se sve dešava s razlogom, a ja ne mogu biti srećnija jer smo bile zajedno u karantinu 24/7. Mama će te voleti zauvek i nikada te neće zaboraviti. Leti visoko, već mi nedostaješ - oprostila se Zorana od Lole u poruci na Instagramu uz njenu fotografiju i rasplakala mnoge.
this morning i lost my best friend 💔 she was the most amazing dog i could ever ask for, loving, spoiled and with such a strong personality. I really hoped for many more years with her and i am completely heart broken. She was my rock, we cried and laughed together and she helped me to go through all the good and bad in these last 11 years. On top of many other things she was very anti social and was the happiest when was alone with me. And thats exactly how we spent her last few weeks. Home alone, cuddling all the time and i know that she was over the moon. They always say everything happens for a reason and i couldnt be happier that this quarantine kept us together 24/7 so i got to spend the most of her last weeks with her. Mommy will love you forever and ever and never forget you. Fly high baby. I miss you already 💕🦁
Ova tužna vest šokirala je i rastužila Zoranine pratioce na Instagramu, budući da ništa nije slutilo da će izgubiti svog ljubimca.
Autor: M.K.<