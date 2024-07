These kids inspire me! I met them 3 days ago and they were selling bracelets on the street. They asked me if I wanted to buy a bracelet and I told them I didn’t have cash, they told me don’t worry about it gave me two bracelets for free and said “ welcome to serbia ” 🇷🇸 When I saw them today selling lemonade on the street it warmed my heart. They could have been playing video games inside or doing things they shouldn’t… but they are trying to make an honest dollar to pay their phone bill. 🥹 When I was there age I struggled in school but I was very social. I didn’t have any school books I just had a bag of candy bars that I would sell at school. I got kicked out of many school and a lot of my teachers told me I wouldn’t be successful. 😏 Fast forward to my adult years and Im doing exactly what I want to do when I want to do it! More importantly Im successful because Im following my purpose and doing what GOD is instructing me to do! 🙏🏾 Love and light! ❤️💡 - Jibri #serbia #travel #love