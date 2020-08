"Obećao si mi da ću biti Lana Odžo, NIKADA NEĆU PREBOLETI OVO!" Potresan oproštaj Majklove devojke CEPA I NAJTVRĐA SRCA! (VIDEO)

View this post on Instagram

The only, truly love of my life just left me. 10 months, day after day, I fell for you like for nobody else. I will miss your smile. Laugh. Jokes. Your cooking, trying to learn Serbian language. Who will now feed the pigeons with me? And what about the all plans and dreams we had. I just can’t imagine not waking up beside you anymore. We even lived 57 days straight together. You had a fight that we thought you won.. But it didn’t happened. I swear to God that you were the best thing that ever happened in my life. You know how much yours Shorty loves you. As I know that you love me. You proved it so many times. I will miss “did you eat?” Or “Gosh stop annoying me.” Who will now sing to me? With who will I be stuck in Fruska Gora for hours..? I was blessed because I had you in my life. You were my first in lots of things.. And I love you. I swear to God I love you. More than you could imagine. And I will keep my promises that I have you to you, but you failed at one.. To make me Lana Ojo and for us to have grandchildren in a big house you’ve always dreamed about. Michael.. I love you. Rest In Peace. I hope that you will be safe and happier wherever you are. Forever. Yours Shorty. 💔