NOVOGODIŠNJA VEČERA KOJA OBARA SA NOGU - Pink.rs je za vas izabrao NEOBIČNE RECEPTE koji će razbuditi sva vaša čula

You GRAVY LOVERS out there wont want to miss this! ⁠ After cooking your favourite pork roast, use the roasting pan juices to make delicious 'Apricot Gravy'. The perfect balance of sweet and salty 😋⁠ .⁠ ⁠🛒 You'll need:⁠ + 20g butter⁠ + 1 tbsp plain flour⁠ + 1 cup apricot nectar⁠ + 1 cup chicken stock⁠ ⁠ 🍽️ To make the apricot gravy:⁠ Drain fat from the roasting pan, leaving 1-2 tbsp pan juices. Add butter to pan & heat over medium heat until sizzling. Sprinkle with flour & stir with a whisk until well combined. Cook, stirring for 2 mins, until golden & bubbling. Gradually add apricot nectar & stock, whisking constantly until mixture boils & a smooth gravy forms. Season with salt & pepper to taste and serve.⁠ .⁠ Get the recipe for this Pancetta & Apricot Stuffed Pork Shoulder via the link in our bio.