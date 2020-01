Kejt važi za damu sa stilom, a sada je prekršila VAŽNO PRAVILO - Da li vam se dopada njen izbor?

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday, following the visit to Cardiff, the Duchess of Cambridge visited HMP Send in Woking, Surrey. HRH spoke to current and former inmates and spoke to previous women that she met in her previous visit in 2015. - - - - - #duchessofcambridge #duchesskate #duchesscatherine #catherinemiddleton #katemiddleton #dukeandduchessofcambridge #dukeofcambridge #princewilliam #princegeorge #princesscharlotte #princelouis