Savršena bela bluza za posao - a ima je u skoro svim radnjama!

View this post on Instagram

Yes we’re back to reality, but I’ve still got lots of vaca pics to share with you guys so bear with me 🙃 This was the perfect outfit to explore a beautiful island in! I love visiting San Juan, PR for it’s candy-coloured buildings, detailed architecture, and oh they have really good ice cream too 🙌🏻 Shop this look here: http://liketk.it/2KkVV #liketkit @liketoknow.it #mintedtravels . . . . . @hm #hmxme #travelgram #oceanvibes #puertorico #sanjuan #cruisevacation #shopbop #cruisevaca #familytravel #fashionblogger #travelblogger #travelstyle #travelandleisure #condenasttraveler #wanderlust #instacute #darlingescapes #dametraveler #sheisnotlost #globetrotter #bookstagram #tmactravel