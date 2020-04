Svet se zaista menja - Anu Vintur niko nije video u ovom izdanju 40 godina! (FOTO)

View this post on Instagram

“Face masks, social distancing, weeks spent at home: everything about life feels different now. I think of the simple pleasures we once took for granted—like going to the theater, dinner with friends, coming into the office—and they seem to me like impossible luxuries. It’s true that this is a time of anxiety and sadness, and that there is more of both to come, but I also believe it's a time of gratitude.” At the link in our bio, Anna Wintour shares what she is most grateful for right now, as well as a kind reminder to please wear a face mask when you go outside. Share a photo of yourself in your mask to show your support. #masks4all #stayhome