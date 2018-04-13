Ova obuća više nije u modi: 9 modela koji padaju u zaborav! (FOTO)

Evo i koji trendi modeli će ih zameniti.
Moda se konstantno menja, trendovi se smenjuju - neki nažalost, a neki na našu veliku radost!
Evo koja obuća je sada totalni aut!
1. "Ružne" patike
Kabaste patike neobičnog oblika više nisu modni hit - zameniće ih svedeniji modeli. Sva lepota jednostavnosti sada dolazi do izražaja!
2. Nestabilne štikle i platforme
Previsoke tanke štikle i visoke platforme nisu više u modi; ovog proleća i leta radije ćemo nositi udobne blok pete ili potpetice neobičnog, ali stabilnog oblika.
3. Salonke
Verovali ili ne, ovog proleća moda baca klasične salonke u zaborav. Na njihovo mesto privremeno dolaze zaobljene cipele sa širokom petom.
View this post on Instagram
Well, it’s the week after Easter, we’re still in lockdown, still working from home, but hey STILL HERE so yay! This week on the Working From Home Shoe Diaries we’re featuring a seasonal classic: the Mary Jane 👭 Named after a character in “Buster Brown,” a comic strip that first appeared in the New York Herald in 1902, the original Mary Jane was low-heeled and round-toed with a strap buttoned or buckled across the top of the foot. Buster Brown’s creator, Richard Outcault, licensed his characters to various companies for advertising and the Brown Shoe Company bought Mary Jane, which became wildly popular for little boys as well as girls 👉 Swipe for their “Easter Parade” advertising including styles with double straps like mine here, from @andrechaussures 👫 Mary Janes are iconic footwear for children, but adults, from the Flappers to Mary Quant, have loved them too. So much so that this week we can even have a Mary Jane playlist! Starting with Fergie’s “Mary Jane Shoes” from her 2006 album The Dutchess 💛 *LINK IN BIO* 👆👆👆“When I wear my Mary Jane shoes 💛 I’m just like a child in Underoos 💛 From my heart to my soul I feel like I’m seven 💛 But from my head to my toes 💛 It’s like I’m in heaven” 👯♀️ Exactly 👯♀️ #maryjaneshoes #fergie #wfhsd
4. Gležnjače neutralnih boja
S prolećnim danima i lepršavim haljinama i suknjama, u fokusu su gležnjače upadljivih boja i upečatljivih dezena. Neutralne ostavljamo za jesen.
<