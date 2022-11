'NOVAK JE NAJBOLJI NA SVETU' Oglasio se Noletov najveći kritičar, njegove reči šokirale su sve - NE MOŽE DA POBEGNE OD ISTINE!

Bio je jako impresivan nastup Novaka Đokovića, toliko dobar da se oglasio i njegov dežurni kritičar Ben Rotenberg.

Američki novinar je ovoga puta morao da pohvali Srbina.

By reaching the ATP 1000 Paris-Bercy semifinals, Novak Djokovic moves up to #8 in the Race, meaning he ultimately didn't need the ATP's Slam champ exemption rule to get into the field of eight in Turin.



Djokovic has been the best player in the world, still, when he's played.