Đurić čestitao Grenelu: Važan korak u plodonosnoj karijeri

"Ovo imenovanje je važan korak u ambasadorovoj plodnoj karijeri i dodatno ga afirmiše kao patriotu i profesionalca. Srećno", napisao je Đurić na Tviteru.

I congratulate US Ambassador to Germany @RichardGrenell, who will become the Acting Director of National Intelligence. This appointment is an important step in Ambassador’s fruitful carrier and reaffirms him as a patriot of his country and a professional. Good luck!