Pažnja! Stjuardesa otkrila 4 najveće greške koje putnici prave sa ručnim prtljagom

Travel hack alert! 🌟 Keep your clothes wrinkle-free with this easy trick. 1️⃣ Lay your clothing item on a flat surface. 2️⃣ Place clothes inside the dry cleaning bag. 3️⃣ Fold or roll the clothing with the bag on. The Science: friction between clothes causes wrinkles and the plastic bag reduces friction. Voilà! Smooth travels! ✈️ #TravelTips #PackingHacks #WrinkleFreeTravel