Recept za "savršenu" jesenju čorbu posutu hrskavom slaninom: Sprema se za 15 minuta

soup season is almost here & broccoli cheddar is one of the best🥦🧀🥖 topped with crispy bacon bits and served with crunchy buttered bread- so delicious! all made in one pot for easy cleanup! Ingredients: - white onion - 5-6 cloves of garlic - olive oil - 3 tablespoons butter - salt, pepper, onion & garlic powder - 1/4 cup flour - 4 cups chicken broth - 1/2 cup 2% milk - 1/2 cup half & half - 2 cups cheddar cheese - broccoli - shredded carrots *optional* - bacon - toasted & buttered french bread #onepotmeals #dinnerideas #cozyrecipes #broccolicheddarsoup #souprecipe #soupseason #soup #onepotrecipe #onepot #easydinnerideas #weeknightdinner #mealinspo #mealideas #cookwithme #fallrecipes #creatorsearchinsights