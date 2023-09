ISPLIVAO SNIMAK SLAVNE GLUMICE KOJOJ JE SVAKA ŽENA ZAVIDELA NA FIGURI: Fanovi u šoku od prizora, ne mogu da je prepoznaju! (VIDEO)

Mischa Barton has responded to recent revelations that The O.C. creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage deeply regret killing off her character Marissa Cooper in the season 3 finale. The 'Neighbours: A New Chapter' star acknowledged the now-iconic 00s show was one of Schwartz’s “first really big shows as a writer” and would have been "complicated to navigate" her ending. “I think it's very sweet that the fans are so, and still get so upset about, you know, Marissa's death,” she said in an interview alongside Neighbours co-star Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson). #10newsfirst #neighbours #mischabarton #theoc #marissacooper #ryanatwood #summerroberts #sethcohen