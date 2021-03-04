AKTUELNO

Svet

HAVAJIMA PRETI CUNAMI: Počela evakuacija stanovištva

Izvor: Novosti.rs, Foto: Pixabay.com ||

Novi snažni zemljotres jačine od osam stepena Rihterove skale potresao je Novi Zeland, javljaju svetski mediji.

Kako se navodi, epicentar je zabeležen ispod Kermadek ostrva, a isto područje nekoliko sati pre toga pogodio je potres jačine od 7,4 stepena Rihterove skale.

Prema informacijama Evromediteranskog seizmološkog centra, taj slabiji zemljotres registrovan je na dubini oko 10 kilometara.

Kako javlja Russia Today, posle potresa od osam stepeni Rihtera izdato je upozorenje za cunami na području Samoe i Havaja.

#Cunami

#Havaji

