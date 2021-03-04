HAVAJIMA PRETI CUNAMI: Počela evakuacija stanovištva

Novi snažni zemljotres jačine od osam stepena Rihterove skale potresao je Novi Zeland, javljaju svetski mediji.
Kako se navodi, epicentar je zabeležen ispod Kermadek ostrva, a isto područje nekoliko sati pre toga pogodio je potres jačine od 7,4 stepena Rihterove skale.
TSUNAMI WARNING issued following Kermadecs earthquake. People near coast from the BAY OF ISLANDS to WHANGAREI, from MATATA to TOLAGA BAY, and GREAT BARRIER ISLAND must MOVE IMMEDIATELY to nearest high ground, out of all tsunami evacuation zones, or as far inland as possible— National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) 04. март 2021.
Prema informacijama Evromediteranskog seizmološkog centra, taj slabiji zemljotres registrovan je na dubini oko 10 kilometara.
A magnitude 8 earthquake approximately 700 miles northeast of New Zealand in the South Pacific Ocean has prompted a Tsunami Watch across the Hawaiian Islands. Further investigation in the coming hours will determine if this will be a threat to Hawaii. pic.twitter.com/HUscBCRRVb— Meteorologist Will Haenni WWMT (@WillWWMT) 04. март 2021.
Kako javlja Russia Today, posle potresa od osam stepeni Rihtera izdato je upozorenje za cunami na području Samoe i Havaja.