PANIKA U TOKIJU: Japan pogodio SNAŽAN ZEMLJOTRES! Ljudi u panici bežali iz Olimpijskog sela

Zemljotres jačine šest stepeni po Rihteru pogodio je obalu prefekture Ibaraki u Japanu.

Epicentar zemljotresa bio 40 kilomatara od obale Japana. Agencija je dodala da nema opasnosti od cunamija.

Kako kažu korisnici Tvitera, treslo se dobrih 30 sekundi.

Ljudi su panično bežali iz Olimpijskog sela.

