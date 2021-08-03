PANIKA U TOKIJU: Japan pogodio SNAŽAN ZEMLJOTRES! Ljudi u panici bežali iz Olimpijskog sela

Zemljotres jačine šest stepeni po Rihteru pogodio je obalu prefekture Ibaraki u Japanu.
Epicentar zemljotresa bio 40 kilomatara od obale Japana. Agencija je dodala da nema opasnosti od cunamija.
Kako kažu korisnici Tvitera, treslo se dobrih 30 sekundi.
A magnitude 6 #earthquake struck just east of Japan and was felt at the #Olympics. Meteorologists suspect this was caused by the aftershock of the shot put at the Games. #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/BpL09OTRHm— John Burchfield (@JohnWTOL) 03. август 2021.
Ljudi su panično bežali iz Olimpijskog sela.
#ULTIMAHORA #BREAKING Fuerte #Sismo Strong #earthquake Magnitud 6.0 en #Japon el epicentro se localizo a 118km al Sureste de la ciudad de #Iwaki a una profundidad de 20km 05:33hrsLOCAL No hay #Alerta de #Tsunami #Japan la onda sísmica se sintió hasta la ciudad de #Tokio pic.twitter.com/gZtjpOFymP— Celeste Centaury (@CCentaury) 03. август 2021.
