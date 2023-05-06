PUCNJAVA U TRŽNOM CENTRU U TEKSASU Policija na licu mesta, IMA POVREĐENIH

Nepoznati napadač otvorio je vatru u tržnom centru u Teksasu.
Sumnja se da ima povređenih.
BREAKING: Active shooter at shopping mall in Allen, Texas; reports of multiple victims https://t.co/vRC3UEGRn9— BNO News (@BNONews) 06. мај 2023.
Policija je na licu mesta, prenosi Dejli mejl.
Law enforcement is on the scene at Allen Premium Outlets. An active investigation is underway. Please avoid the area until further update.— Allen Police Department (@Allen_Police) 06. мај 2023.
Policija potvrdila da na licu mesta i pozvala građane da izbegavaju to područje.
