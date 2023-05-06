AKTUELNO

PUCNJAVA U TRŽNOM CENTRU U TEKSASU Policija na licu mesta, IMA POVREĐENIH

Izvor: Blic.rs, Foto: Tanjug AP/ERIC GAY ||

Nepoznati napadač otvorio je vatru u tržnom centru u Teksasu.

Sumnja se da ima povređenih.


Policija je na licu mesta, prenosi Dejli mejl.


Policija potvrdila da na licu mesta i pozvala građane da izbegavaju to područje.

