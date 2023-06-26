POGLEDAJTE KAKO JE TORNADO ODUVAO INDIJANU: Nosi sve pred sobom (VIDEO)

Snažni vetrovi duvaju i u Sjedinjenim Američkim Državama.
Na društvenim mrežama pojavio se snimak na kom se vidi kako tornado u Indijani uništava imanja i nosi sve pred sobom.
BREAKING: Following a tornado watch, an incredibly destructive tornado has just touched down in Greenwood, as well as New Whiteland, Indiana.— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) 25. јун 2023.
These buildings appear to get torn apart like toothpicks, as debris is hurled hundreds of feet into the air.
The speed of this… pic.twitter.com/9yrq3kJNuJ
Autor: