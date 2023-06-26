AKTUELNO

POGLEDAJTE KAKO JE TORNADO ODUVAO INDIJANU: Nosi sve pred sobom (VIDEO)

Izvor: Novosti, Foto: Pixabay.com ||

Snažni vetrovi duvaju i u Sjedinjenim Američkim Državama.

Na društvenim mrežama pojavio se snimak na kom se vidi kako tornado u Indijani uništava imanja i nosi sve pred sobom.

