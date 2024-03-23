OGLASIO SE ISIS NAKON POKOLJA U MOSKVI I OBJAVIO SLIKE NAPADAČA: Ovo je rat sa zemljama koje se bore protiv Islama

Islamska država (ISIS) objavila je fotografiju četiri napadača iza pucnjave u Moskvi u kojoj su ubijene najmanje 143 osobe, javila je novinska agencija te militantne grupe Amak na platformi "Telegram".

"Napad se dogodio u kontekstu rata između Islamske države i zemalja koje se bore protiv islama", javila je agencija, pozivajući se na bezbednosne izvore.

Ruska Federalna služba bezbednosti /FSB/ saopštila je da je privedeno 11 ljudi u vezi sa napadom, među njima i četvorica koja su direktno umešana u teroristički napad u Moskvi.

"Islamic State" in the agency "Amaq" posted photos of the perpetrators of the terrorist attack. Their clothes match those worn by the detainees in the videos that emerged. The Amaq agency called the terrorist attack Russia's revenge for the fight against ISIS https://t.co/wVxbV9bxgi pic.twitter.com/UgTAVgLAFw