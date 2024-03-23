AKTUELNO

OGLASIO SE ISIS NAKON POKOLJA U MOSKVI I OBJAVIO SLIKE NAPADAČA: Ovo je rat sa zemljama koje se bore protiv Islama

Izvor: Kurir.rs/ Blic.rs

Islamska država (ISIS) objavila je fotografiju četiri napadača iza pucnjave u Moskvi u kojoj su ubijene najmanje 143 osobe, javila je novinska agencija te militantne grupe Amak na platformi "Telegram".

"Napad se dogodio u kontekstu rata između Islamske države i zemalja koje se bore protiv islama", javila je agencija, pozivajući se na bezbednosne izvore.

Ruska Federalna služba bezbednosti /FSB/ saopštila je da je privedeno 11 ljudi u vezi sa napadom, među njima i četvorica koja su direktno umešana u teroristički napad u Moskvi.

ISPLIVAVAJU NOVI SNIMCI HAPŠENJA TERORISTE: Vojnici izvode iz šume osumnjičenog za masakr u Moskvi, lice mu se ne vidi od KRVI

