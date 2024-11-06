VAŽNA SIMBOLIKA! Ovo je pesma uz koju je Donald Tramp izašao na scenu: Potom se obratio svetu i proglasio pobedu na izborima

Donald Tramp, koji je na putu da postane novi predsednik Amerike, obratio se svojim pristalicama i svetu u Palm Biču na Floridi. On je na binu izašao zajedno sa svojim timom i porodicom uz pesmu "God Bless The U.S.A." Lija Grinvuda.

U pitanju je kantri numera, koja se pojavila 1984. godine i nalazi se na albumu navedenog pevača "You've Got a Good Love Comin'".

U međuvremenu, Tramp je proglasio pobedu na američkim izborima i obratio se svetu.

"Hvala vam svima", započeo je Tramp obraćanje dok se salom orilo "SAD, SAD, SAD"...

"Iskreno ovo je najveće politički pokret u ovoj zemlji i verovatno i šire i sada će biti još važniji jer ćemo pomoći našoj državi da ozdravi. Našoj državi treba pomoć i to mnogo. Sredićemo naše granice i sve u našoj zemlji. Ušli smo u istoriju sa razlogom, prevazišli smo preprake, što mnogi nisu verovali da je moguće. Vidite šta se dogodilo!", rekao je Tramp.

Poslušajte je:

Tekst pesme:

If tomorrow all the things were gone I worked for all my life And I had to start again With just my children and my wife I thank my lucky stars To be living here today 'Cause the flag still stands for freedom And they can't take that away And I'm proud to be an American Where at least I know I'm free And I won't forget the men who died Who gave that right to me And I'd gladly stand up next to you And defend Her still today 'Cause there ain't no doubt I love this land God Bless the U.S.A. From the lakes of Minnesota To the hills of Tennessee Across the plains of Texas From sea to shining sea From Detroit down to Houston And New York to L.A. Where's pride in every American heart And it's time we stand and say That I'm proud to be an American Where at least I know I'm free And I won't forget the men who died Who gave that right to me And I'd gladly stand up next to you And defend Her still today 'Cause there ain't no doubt I love this land God Bless the U.S.A. And I'm proud to be an American Where at least I know I'm free And I won't forget the men who died Who gave that right to me And I'd gladly stand up next to you And defend Her still today 'Cause there ain't no doubt I love this land God Bless the U.S.A.