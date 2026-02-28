Eksplozija iznad Dubaija! Evakuisana Burdž Kalifa

U Dubaiju, iznad Dubai Marine, PVO sistem je oborio iranski projektil.

U toku je evakuacija ljudi iz Burdž Kalife, najviše zgrade na svetu.

Pogledajte snimak:

🇦🇪 In Dubai, over the Dubai Marina area, the air defense system shot down an Iranian missile.



An evacuation of people from the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa, has begun in Dubai.



American officials believe that Iranian attacks could continue for days, possibly… https://t.co/zr7P3Hdku8 pic.twitter.com/83FdGDyVe6