Eksplozija iznad Dubaija! Evakuisana Burdž Kalifa

Izvor: Pink.rs, Foto: Tanjug AP ||

U Dubaiju, iznad Dubai Marine, PVO sistem je oborio iranski projektil.

U toku je evakuacija ljudi iz Burdž Kalife, najviše zgrade na svetu.

Pogledajte snimak:

Autor: S.M.

