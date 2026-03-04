TRAGEDIJA U KONGU: Stotine poginulih u odronu u rudniku, među njima i 70 DECE (FOTO+VIDEO)

Više od 200 ljudi, među kojima je oko 70 dece, poginulo je u utorak u odronu zemlje u rudniku koltana Rubaja na istoku Demokratske Republike Kongo, saopštilo je u sredu ministarstvo rudarstva.

Do nesreće je došlo nakon jakih kiša koje su pokrenule klizište, prenosi Rojters.

A landslide triggered by heavy rains killed more than 200 people, including around 70 children, yesterday at the Rubaya coltan mine, the mines ministry told Reuters today. 📍 Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.🇨🇩 A similar incident one month ago also killed more than 200… pic.twitter.com/XBKku9HlWp

Podaci ministarstva u oštroj su suprotnosti sa ranijim informacijama koje je Rojtersu dao visoki zvaničnik pobunjeničke grupe M23.

Prema njegovim rečima, u nesreći je život izgubilo samo pet ili šest osoba.

🇨🇩 The Ministry of Mines of the Democratic Republic of Congo said that a landslide at the Rubaya coltan mine in the east of the country killed more than 200 people. According to the ministry, the landslide was triggered by heavy rains in the region. pic.twitter.com/znUY7oSEQj