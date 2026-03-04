AKTUELNO

TRAGEDIJA U KONGU: Stotine poginulih u odronu u rudniku, među njima i 70 DECE (FOTO+VIDEO)

Izvor: Pink.rs/Agencije, Foto: AP photo/Moses Sawasawa ||

Više od 200 ljudi, među kojima je oko 70 dece, poginulo je u utorak u odronu zemlje u rudniku koltana Rubaja na istoku Demokratske Republike Kongo, saopštilo je u sredu ministarstvo rudarstva.

Do nesreće je došlo nakon jakih kiša koje su pokrenule klizište, prenosi Rojters.

Podaci ministarstva u oštroj su suprotnosti sa ranijim informacijama koje je Rojtersu dao visoki zvaničnik pobunjeničke grupe M23.

Foto: AP photo/Moses Sawasawa

Prema njegovim rečima, u nesreći je život izgubilo samo pet ili šest osoba.

Autor: Iva Besarabić

