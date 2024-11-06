AKTUELNO

USA Izbori

Trampova pobeda usijala društvene mreže: Pogledajte najbolje fore na internetu FOTO/VIDEO

Foto: Tanjug AP/Alex Brandon (STF)

Nakon pobede Donalda Trampa na američkim predsedničkim izborima 2024. godine, na Iks su se pojavile brojne objave, te neki slave Trampovu pobedu, drugi se šale na njegov račun.

Bilo kako bilo, američki izbori su glavna tema na društvenim mrežama. Evo nekoliko najboljih postova koji se šire internetom, a glavna "zvezda" je Donald Tramp.

Podsećanja radi, Amerikanci su birali između republikanskog kandidata Donalda Trampa i kandidata demokrata Kamale Haris.

"Ispisali smo istoriju. Izlečićemo našu zemlju. Jasno je da smo imali neverovatan politički uspeh. Ovo će biti zlatno doba za Ameriku. Učinićemo vas ponosnim i srećnim. Želim da se jednog dana osvrnete i budete ponosni što ste glasali za ovu grupu ljudi iza mene", rekao je Tramp u svom pobedničkom govoru.

Autor: Dalibor Stankov

#Društvene mreže

#SAD

#izboriu

#reakcije

#smešno

#tramp

