Trampova pobeda usijala društvene mreže: Pogledajte najbolje fore na internetu FOTO/VIDEO

Nakon pobede Donalda Trampa na američkim predsedničkim izborima 2024. godine, na Iks su se pojavile brojne objave, te neki slave Trampovu pobedu, drugi se šale na njegov račun.
Bilo kako bilo, američki izbori su glavna tema na društvenim mrežama. Evo nekoliko najboljih postova koji se šire internetom, a glavna "zvezda" je Donald Tramp.
The 47th president of the United States of America, President Donald Trump. 🔥— Be_The_One 🤍 (@Sunshine_poo_) 06. новембар 2024.
Like for Trump ❤️ 🇺🇸 #donaldtrump #us #Election2024 #Trump #Trump2024 #USElections #ElectionDay#USElection2024#USPresidentialElection2024 pic.twitter.com/1d9gF9Myt0
Trump won the election 47th president— Ashok Rawlani (@RawlaniAshok) 06. новембар 2024.
Just fun
Elon Musk has changed the like button to Red for the United State Elections.
🗳️#USElections#USPresidentialElection2024 #USAElections2024 #Trump2024
Congratulations Trump pic.twitter.com/10fGfDMlSk
Seriously? After the 2024 Election if Home Alone 2: Lost in New York get a rerelease, they really need to cut this scene cause, this scene feels so unnecessary seeing a orange messiah cameo in one part and should be replaced by a hotel clerk.— 🍉Terry Penguin/SuperMarioFan65🍉 (@AxelGoldfarb1) 05. новембар 2024.
Anyways, fuck Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/8Y3KgkAyhC
Donald Trump is unhinged.— Guera’La (@JDangzalan) 03. новембар 2024.
“I’m going to protect women whether they like it or not.”#FuckTrump pic.twitter.com/g074VdYxkl
🚨BREAKING: Donald Trump has won the 2024 election and is now the President of the United States, effective immediately pic.twitter.com/a3EpCNzXSs— greg (@greg16676935420) 06. новембар 2024.
#Election2024 pic.twitter.com/lSQsVyww7B— J'Fuzion (@JFuzion) 06. новембар 2024.
🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS WON THE 2024 ELECTION.— Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) 06. новембар 2024.
Americans voted AGAINST GENOCIDE, WW3 & economic misery. pic.twitter.com/otALDl2hHz
BREAKING🚨— BOBjr (@superking1816) 06. новембар 2024.
Elon Musk has changed the like button animation after the victory of trump . #USElections#USPresidentialElection2024 #USAElections2024 #Trump2024
Congratulations Trump#USPresidentialElection2024 pic.twitter.com/S29DKz0JXZ
President Trump is the 47th President of the United States 🔥🔥🔥#USElections#USPresidentialElection2024 #USAElections2024 #Trump2024#USElection2024 #Biden pic.twitter.com/OUq0FOFF1f— ఖుషీ 🦋 (@d_vi11n) 06. новембар 2024.
Podsećanja radi, Amerikanci su birali između republikanskog kandidata Donalda Trampa i kandidata demokrata Kamale Haris.
"Ispisali smo istoriju. Izlečićemo našu zemlju. Jasno je da smo imali neverovatan politički uspeh. Ovo će biti zlatno doba za Ameriku. Učinićemo vas ponosnim i srećnim. Želim da se jednog dana osvrnete i budete ponosni što ste glasali za ovu grupu ljudi iza mene", rekao je Tramp u svom pobedničkom govoru.
Autor: Dalibor Stankov