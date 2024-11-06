Trampova pobeda usijala društvene mreže: Pogledajte najbolje fore na internetu FOTO/VIDEO

Nakon pobede Donalda Trampa na američkim predsedničkim izborima 2024. godine, na Iks su se pojavile brojne objave, te neki slave Trampovu pobedu, drugi se šale na njegov račun.

Bilo kako bilo, američki izbori su glavna tema na društvenim mrežama. Evo nekoliko najboljih postova koji se šire internetom, a glavna "zvezda" je Donald Tramp.

Trump won the election 47th president

Just fun

Elon Musk has changed the like button to Red for the United State Elections.

🗳️#USElections#USPresidentialElection2024 #USAElections2024 #Trump2024

Congratulations Trump pic.twitter.com/10fGfDMlSk — Ashok Rawlani (@RawlaniAshok) 06. новембар 2024.

Seriously? After the 2024 Election if Home Alone 2: Lost in New York get a rerelease, they really need to cut this scene cause, this scene feels so unnecessary seeing a orange messiah cameo in one part and should be replaced by a hotel clerk.



Anyways, fuck Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/8Y3KgkAyhC — 🍉Terry Penguin/SuperMarioFan65🍉 (@AxelGoldfarb1) 05. новембар 2024.

Donald Trump is unhinged.



“I’m going to protect women whether they like it or not.”#FuckTrump pic.twitter.com/g074VdYxkl — Guera’La (@JDangzalan) 03. новембар 2024.

🚨BREAKING: Donald Trump has won the 2024 election and is now the President of the United States, effective immediately pic.twitter.com/a3EpCNzXSs — greg (@greg16676935420) 06. новембар 2024.

🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS WON THE 2024 ELECTION.



Americans voted AGAINST GENOCIDE, WW3 & economic misery. pic.twitter.com/otALDl2hHz — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) 06. новембар 2024.

Podsećanja radi, Amerikanci su birali između republikanskog kandidata Donalda Trampa i kandidata demokrata Kamale Haris.

"Ispisali smo istoriju. Izlečićemo našu zemlju. Jasno je da smo imali neverovatan politički uspeh. Ovo će biti zlatno doba za Ameriku. Učinićemo vas ponosnim i srećnim. Želim da se jednog dana osvrnete i budete ponosni što ste glasali za ovu grupu ljudi iza mene", rekao je Tramp u svom pobedničkom govoru.

