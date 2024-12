RIZIKOVAO ŽIVOT DA BI PRONAŠAO MISTERIOZNI OBJEKAT - Sve je počelo nakon otkrića na Google Earthu (VIDEO)

Exploring a huge shipwreck I found on Google Earth! While scrolling through Google Earth, I stumbled across what looked like a massive shipwreck tucked away in a secluded cove along England's stunning coastline. Naturally, I couldn’t resist the urge to go check it out for myself! The hike to the wreck was breathtaking. The rugged coastal cliffs, with waves crashing below, created a dramatic and awe-inspiring backdrop for the journey. I also got very lucky with the weather which made the hike even better! Exploring shipwrecks can be dangerous. These areas are unstable, with sharp edges and deteriorating structures. I’m a trained professional, and my actions are not meant to be recreated. Always prioritize safety and avoid entering or climbing shipwrecks. #adventure #shipwreck #exploring #urbex #abandonedplaces