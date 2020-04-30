Tri najlepše odevne kombinacije - Spojite leto i jesen u jednom stajlingu! (FOTO)

Letnju sezonu i omiljene letnje modne komade uskoro ćemo ostaviti iza sebe, ali do tada možemo pametno da iskoristimo septembar i uživamo u letnjim trendovima što duže, na još zanimljiviji način!
Prelazno razdoblje donosi nam priliku za najlepše modne eksperimente - spajanje omiljenih komada i detalja u kojima uživamo leti sa klasicima zbog kojih jedva čekamo jesen.
Kada se leto i jesen pomešaju, dobijaju se fenomenalne odevne kombinacije u kojima nema šanse da ostanete neprimećeni!
Evo kako da spojite leto i jesen u savršenu modnu kombinaciju:
1. Beli kombinezon (ili druga letnja boja) i kožna jakna ili mantil
2. Teksas šorts uz jesenje komade
3. Lepršava letnja haljina i čizme
Cute little dresses are my new obsession! • I feel like I was a bit late to the party with pretty summer dresses but I am loving them! They pair so well with boots or trainers for the colder temperatures and you can easily layer them with a jumper for a really comfy outfit ✨ It may not feel very summery anymore but these dresses are here to stay!
TGIF! The weather is changing and it's finally cooling down. It's super simple to transition a midi dress into a fall look by throwing on a pair of boots. Midi dresses are perfect for fall and pairs amazing with boots.