Tri najlepše odevne kombinacije - Spojite leto i jesen u jednom stajlingu! (FOTO)

Letnju sezonu i omiljene letnje modne komade uskoro ćemo ostaviti iza sebe, ali do tada možemo pametno da iskoristimo septembar i uživamo u letnjim trendovima što duže, na još zanimljiviji način!

Prelazno razdoblje donosi nam priliku za najlepše modne eksperimente - spajanje omiljenih komada i detalja u kojima uživamo leti sa klasicima zbog kojih jedva čekamo jesen.

Kada se leto i jesen pomešaju, dobijaju se fenomenalne odevne kombinacije u kojima nema šanse da ostanete neprimećeni!

Evo kako da spojite leto i jesen u savršenu modnu kombinaciju:

1. Beli kombinezon (ili druga letnja boja) i kožna jakna ili mantil

View this post on Instagram

Picnic à la Vuitton. @louisvuitton #LVParfums

A post shared by BELEN HOSTALET (@belenhostalet) on

2. Teksas šorts uz jesenje komade

View this post on Instagram

Working Sunday🤓

A post shared by Tamara Kalinic (@tamara) on

View this post on Instagram

Life with kids

A post shared by Leia Sfez (@leiasfez) on

3. Lepršava letnja haljina i čizme

View this post on Instagram

Cute little dresses are my new obsession! • I feel like I was a bit late to the party with pretty summer dresses but I am loving them! They pair so well with boots or trainers for the colder temperatures and you can easily layer them with a jumper for a really comfy outfit ✨ It may not feel very summery anymore but these dresses are here to stay! • Dress: @sheinofficial Handbag: @ralphlauren Boots: @asos • Love, V x • • • #notquiteatownie #countryliving #countrylife #countrygirlsuk #countryfashion #countrystyle #lifeinthecountry #girlsinthecountry #countrylook #rural #rurallife #ruralliving #ruralstyle #countryside #discoverunder2k #ootd #whatimwearing #waystowear #mystyle #countryfashionblogger #countryfashionbloggersuk #shein #summerdresses #dressandboots

A post shared by ℕ𝕠𝕥 𝕢𝕦𝕚𝕥𝕖 𝕒 𝕋𝕠𝕨𝕟𝕚𝕖 (@notquiteatownie) on

