ZELENSKI SMENIO MINISTRA ODBRANE UKRAJINE! Poznato i ko će ga zameniti?

Predsednik Ukrajine Volodimir Zelenski objavio je da je odlučio da Alekseja Reznikova razreši dužnosti ministra odbrane zemlje.
❗️I decided to replace the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Zelensky announces that this week the parliament will be asked to approve the replacement of Reznikov with Rustem Umyerov— 🇺🇦Ukrainian Front (@front_ukrainian) 03. септембар 2023.
Zelenski je na njegovo mesto predložio Rustema Umerova.
