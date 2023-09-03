AKTUELNO

ZELENSKI SMENIO MINISTRA ODBRANE UKRAJINE! Poznato i ko će ga zameniti?

Izvor: Kurir.rs, Foto: Tanjug AP/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office ||

Predsednik Ukrajine Volodimir Zelenski objavio je da je odlučio da Alekseja Reznikova razreši dužnosti ministra odbrane zemlje.

Zelenski je na njegovo mesto predložio Rustema Umerova.

