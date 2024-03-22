(UZNEMIRUJUĆE) Pojavili su se PRVI SNIMCI terorističkog napada u Moskvi: Ima najmanje 10 mrtvih

Na društvenim mrežama pojavili su se navodni snimci terorističkog napada u Moskvi.

Na snimcima se vidi kako naoružani ljudi ulaze u koncertnu dvoranu i odmah počinju da pucaju.

Prema prvim informacijama očevidaca, najmanje je deset mrtvih i na desetine ljudi je povređeno.

Armed terrоrists firing at people inside the Crocus music hall in Moscow pic.twitter.com/oIQAqE6stG — What the media hides. (@narrative_hole) 22. март 2024.

Napad se desio pre početka koncerta grupe "Piknik".

According to eyewitnesses who managed to escape from the building, at least 10 people died. pic.twitter.com/lbOjIWfDfQ — TOGA (@TOGAjano21) 22. март 2024.

Najmanje troje ljudi izvršilo je napad.

Zgrada je u plamenu.

