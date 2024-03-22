(UZNEMIRUJUĆE) Pojavili su se PRVI SNIMCI terorističkog napada u Moskvi: Ima najmanje 10 mrtvih

Na društvenim mrežama pojavili su se navodni snimci terorističkog napada u Moskvi.
Na snimcima se vidi kako naoružani ljudi ulaze u koncertnu dvoranu i odmah počinju da pucaju.
Prema prvim informacijama očevidaca, najmanje je deset mrtvih i na desetine ljudi je povređeno.
BREAKING— What the media hides. (@narrative_hole) 22. март 2024.
Armed terrоrists firing at people inside the Crocus music hall in Moscow pic.twitter.com/oIQAqE6stG
Napad se desio pre početka koncerta grupe "Piknik".
Footage of the attack on Crocus Hall in Moscow— TOGA (@TOGAjano21) 22. март 2024.
According to eyewitnesses who managed to escape from the building, at least 10 people died. pic.twitter.com/lbOjIWfDfQ
Najmanje troje ljudi izvršilo je napad.
Zgrada je u plamenu.
An apparent terrorist attack at a club/shopping center in Moscow before a performance started. Dozens wounded and dead. There was also an explosion and the building is on fire.— Aric Toler (@AricToler) 22. март 2024.
Early videos show multiple men (3, per state media) in camo shooting rifles. pic.twitter.com/WCRmznrldq
