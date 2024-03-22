AKTUELNO

(UZNEMIRUJUĆE) Pojavili su se PRVI SNIMCI terorističkog napada u Moskvi: Ima najmanje 10 mrtvih

Na društvenim mrežama pojavili su se navodni snimci terorističkog napada u Moskvi.

Na snimcima se vidi kako naoružani ljudi ulaze u koncertnu dvoranu i odmah počinju da pucaju.

Prema prvim informacijama očevidaca, najmanje je deset mrtvih i na desetine ljudi je povređeno.

Napad se desio pre početka koncerta grupe "Piknik".

Najmanje troje ljudi izvršilo je napad.

Zgrada je u plamenu.

