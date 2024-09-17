JEZIV PRIZOR: Eksplodirali hakovani pejdžeri članova Hezbolaha, više od 1.000 povređenih! (VIDEO)

Stotine boraca Hezbolaha je povređeno nakon što su prenosivi pejdžeri, koje koriste operativci Hezbolaha, eksplodirali u bejrutskoj četvrti Dahije, prenosi novinska agencija Reuters, pozivajući se na neimenovani bezbednosni izvor.

Bezbednosni izvor dodaje da su uređaji eksplodirali i na jugu Libana.

🚨 Breaking: Tens of Hezbollah communication devices are exploding during the past hour. Initial reports state that over one hundred Hezbollah terrorists already injured.



Here's footage from two such explosion 👇 pic.twitter.com/rMwdRWsTGB — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) 17. септембар 2024.

Navodno su komunikacioni uređaji detonirali nakon što ih je hakovala izraelska strana.

BREAKING 🚨🚨🚨



Suddenly, Hezbollah operatives across the country collapsed as their communication devices were hacked and detonated. pic.twitter.com/UIOH3xpPg5 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) 17. септембар 2024.

Izrael nije komentarisao incident.

The pagers are generally kept in their pockets.



This means Israel is literally blowing off Hezbollah testicles all across Lebanon today. Hundreds of them.



Well deserved.



pic.twitter.com/uzKvjDa6DA — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) 17. септембар 2024.

BREAKING 🚨🚨



Israel is carrying out "limited operations" targeting Hezbollah, according to Lebanese sources. Reports indicate that dozens of Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon and Beirut were either killed or critically injured when their communication radios unexpectedly… pic.twitter.com/QXP6ayb8vp — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) 17. септембар 2024.

Autor: Dubravka Bošković