Teroristički napad u Nemačkoj? Dva automobila uletela među ljude na Božićnom marketu: Ima mrtvih

Totalna panika izbila je na popularnom božićnom marketu u nemačkom gradu Magdeburg.
Dva vozila uletela su u gomilu.
Posmatrači su na društvenim mrežama izjavili da su dva vozila "prosto udarila u gomilu".
Es ist eine Katastrophe... Wurde mir gerade zugeschickt. #Magdeburg pic.twitter.com/5lFVPx5xKP— koerner_23 (@koerner_23) 20. децембар 2024.
Klip prikazuje glasne sirene koje dolaze ka događaju u centru grada.
BREAKING 🚨 🚨 🚨— Isolated Incidents (@diversity999x) 20. децембар 2024.
First footage of the aftermath at Magdeburg Christmas market where a car has ploughed through the barriers and injured several people. pic.twitter.com/p86VzSUHX3
Nemačke vesti prenose da ima mrtvih.
- Napad na božićni market u Magdeburgu, Nemačka. Nekoliko ljudi je poginulo i povređeno, izveštava MDR - piše na mrežama.
NOW - Attack on the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany. Several people are dead and injured, the MDR is reporting. pic.twitter.com/JLZ7E1ctSh— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) 20. децембар 2024.
Autor: Snežana Milovanov