Teroristički napad u Nemačkoj? Dva automobila uletela među ljude na Božićnom marketu: Ima mrtvih

Totalna panika izbila je na popularnom božićnom marketu u nemačkom gradu Magdeburg.

Dva vozila uletela su u gomilu.

Posmatrači su na društvenim mrežama izjavili da su dva vozila "prosto udarila u gomilu".

Klip prikazuje glasne sirene koje dolaze ka događaju u centru grada.

Nemačke vesti prenose da ima mrtvih.

- Napad na božićni market u Magdeburgu, Nemačka. Nekoliko ljudi je poginulo i povređeno, izveštava MDR - piše na mrežama.

