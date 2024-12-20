Teroristički napad u Nemačkoj? Dva automobila uletela među ljude na Božićnom marketu: Ima mrtvih

Totalna panika izbila je na popularnom božićnom marketu u nemačkom gradu Magdeburg.

Dva vozila uletela su u gomilu.

Posmatrači su na društvenim mrežama izjavili da su dva vozila "prosto udarila u gomilu".

Klip prikazuje glasne sirene koje dolaze ka događaju u centru grada.

BREAKING 🚨 🚨 🚨



First footage of the aftermath at Magdeburg Christmas market where a car has ploughed through the barriers and injured several people. pic.twitter.com/p86VzSUHX3