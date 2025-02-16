STRAVIČNI SNIMCI NEVREMENA KOJE JE POGODILO SAD! Veliki broj mrtvih, u Kentakiju majka i DETE zajedno stradali (VIDEO)

Najmanje devet ljudi je poginulo u poslednjem talasu nevremena koje je pogodilo SAD.

Osmoro ljudi stradalo je u Kentakiju, kada su ih odneli potoci koje su formirale jake kiše.

FEMA has been deployed to Eastern Kentucky.



Over 1000 rescues have happened since the storm, and more rescues are currently underway with 19 active swift water rescue teams.



Currently 86 adults and 56 kids are sheltering in KY State Parks.