STRAVIČNI SNIMCI NEVREMENA KOJE JE POGODILO SAD! Veliki broj mrtvih, u Kentakiju majka i DETE zajedno stradali (VIDEO)

Najmanje devet ljudi je poginulo u poslednjem talasu nevremena koje je pogodilo SAD.

Osmoro ljudi stradalo je u Kentakiju, kada su ih odneli potoci koje su formirale jake kiše.

Guverner Kentakija Endi Bešir rekao je u nedelju da stotine ljudi zaglavljenih u poplavama mora hitno da bude spaseno.

Bešer je rekao da su mnoge smrti, uključujući majku i sedmogodišnje dete, prouzrokovane nakon zaglavljivanja automobila u vodi.

