Mesecima je držao distancu i nosio masku, a onda napravio JEDNU GREŠKU koja ga je KOŠTALA ŽIVOTA: Dan pre smrti okačio je OVAJ STATUS na Fejsbuk

California Man Died From #Coronavirus 1 Day After Posting Regret For Attending Party Family members say #TommyMacias, 51, took social distancing measures in the months leading up to his death but assumed the COVID-19 threat was easing. A California family is grieving the loss of a 51-year-old man who died after contracting COVID-19 at a barbecue in June. Thomas "Tommy" Macias of Lake Elsinore, California, died June 21, three days after testing positive for the coronavirus. Just one day before his death, he posted an emotional note on social media in which he urged others to practice social distancing measures to protect themselves against COVID-19. "Because of my stupidity I put my mom and my sisters and my family's health in jeopardy," Macias wrote in a June 20 Facebook post, a screenshot of which was posted by NBC. "This has been a very painful experience." "This is no joke," he added. "If you have to go out wear a mask and practice social distancing. Don't be a fucking idiot like me." Niece Danielle Lopez said Macias ― who was diabetic ― took the pandemic seriously in the months leading up to his diagnosis and death. Her uncle decided to attend the barbecue, which took place a few weeks before his June 20 post, because he was convinced the virus's threat was easing, she added. "He wore masks," Lopez told the Valley News in an interview published Monday. "He wasn't really going out anywhere, which is why, when everything started becoming more lenient, and he thought it was OK to go out, immediately went to spend time wi