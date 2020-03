PET austrijskih sela idealnih za vikend odmor!

View this post on Instagram

It‘s been a wild week in Bad Gastein, the entire Gastein Valley and surrounding areas. First, we embraced a fresh snow surprise. Until strong rains followed, causing floods and landslides all around. Sending lots of gratitude to all the firefighters, mountain rescue and all village communities who have been on it nonstop for the past few days keeping everyone save! Due to high risk, several streets and promenades have been closed until they are further evaluated. Arrival / departure by train is currently not possible but we are hopeful train lines will open again by the weekend. For travel info, please consult with the official tourism board. Stay safe, everyone. #visitbadgastein #communitylove #news #staysafe